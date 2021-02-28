American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) & Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Head to Head Contrast

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Armstrong World Industries and American Biltrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 2 6 3 0 2.09 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries -7.85% 49.60% 12.52% American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and American Biltrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.04 billion 3.95 $214.50 million $4.78 17.90 American Biltrite $202.59 million 0.04 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Volatility & Risk

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats American Biltrite on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns and moldings, and structural solutions. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

