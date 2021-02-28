Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €40.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.44 ($41.69) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.48.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

