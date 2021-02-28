$119.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $119.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $102.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $515.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $523.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $612.33 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at $48,447,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 575.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 435,650 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

