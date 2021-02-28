Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhã?User Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from Hauck & Aufhã?User in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhã?User’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRN. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

ETR:KRN opened at €69.85 ($82.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.07. Krones has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

