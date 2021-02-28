Research Analysts Set Expectations for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

NYSE:EXR opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

