Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.11. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 200 shares.

The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30.

About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

