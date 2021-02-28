Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.