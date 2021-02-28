Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,545 shares of company stock worth $8,515,120. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.