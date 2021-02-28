Warburg Research Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €17.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.58 ($17.16).

Shares of AIXA opened at €18.85 ($22.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 99.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of €18.30 ($21.52).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

