Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.78 ($82.10).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.73 ($79.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.54. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.67 ($81.96). The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

