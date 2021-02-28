Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.70 ($43.18).

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €45.10 ($53.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.29 million and a PE ratio of 124.59. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52 week high of €55.40 ($65.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.