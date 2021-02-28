Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $703.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

