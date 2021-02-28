Research Analysts Set Expectations for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $694.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.