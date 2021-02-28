Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) were down 6.5% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 691,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 595,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

