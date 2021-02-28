Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) stock opened at C$4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.95.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

