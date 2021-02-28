JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JMP. TheStreet raised shares of JMP Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,173 shares of company stock worth $259,195. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

