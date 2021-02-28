Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Rises By 50,700.0%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, a growth of 50,700.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ARYA opened at $15.70 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

