Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HASI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

