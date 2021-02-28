Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASPN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

ASPN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

