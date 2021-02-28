Ross Stores (ROST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.64 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

