B&G Foods (BGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

