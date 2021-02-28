Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

