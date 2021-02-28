Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

