Brokers Issue Forecasts for Insulet Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.79.

PODD opened at $259.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.