Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$76.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.89.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

TSE TD opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$49.01 and a 1-year high of C$79.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.