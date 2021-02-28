Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Taseko Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TKO opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$602.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

In other news, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,427,903.82. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

