Haywood Securities Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.39.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.64. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

