Repligen Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Repligen stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 179.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

