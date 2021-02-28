Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

