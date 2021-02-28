Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.35.

Shares of SPR opened at $42.83 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,319,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.