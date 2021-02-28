Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Fossil Group stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 190,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

