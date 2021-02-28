DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.10 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.