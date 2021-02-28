Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MOV stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $528.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

