Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) versus Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Financial Review

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $60.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.17% 13.61% 6.86% Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 24.29 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -26.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 90.95 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -56.01

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

