NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of NXE opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

