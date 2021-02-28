CHF Solutions (CHFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHFS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

