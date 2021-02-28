JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €92.10 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.