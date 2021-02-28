JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €92.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €85.60 ($100.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 30.35.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

