MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €179.81 ($211.54).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €197.00 ($231.76) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €250.60 ($294.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €201.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 44.07.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

