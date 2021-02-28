$93.23 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post sales of $93.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.45 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $86.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $380.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan bought 7,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $132,054. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $8.40.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

