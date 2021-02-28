Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.70. Quidel has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,442. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

