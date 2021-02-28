Exterran (EXTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Exterran to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXTN opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

