Kopin (KOPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KOPN stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $711.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 2.45.

KOPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

