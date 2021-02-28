Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Issued By Raymond James

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.