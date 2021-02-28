Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 1st. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OSTRU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.