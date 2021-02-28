Hawkins Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 2nd (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 1st.

HWKN opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. Research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous dividend of $0.23. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

