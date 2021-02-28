Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 4.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $53.88. 2,747,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,392,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 456,028 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.