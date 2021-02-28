Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Up 9% on Analyst Upgrade

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) shares shot up 9% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Mercer International traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.37. 626,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 283,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

