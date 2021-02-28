MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Up 14.3% on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was up 14.3% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 2,363,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 784,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

