AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $27.75. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 737 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

