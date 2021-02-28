Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00. Canfor Pulp Products traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 59567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$665.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

